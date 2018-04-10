Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem

Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out.

Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence.

”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.

50-year-old Keli Jurdy told Estes that she was in an unhealthy relationship. And on Saturday night, Jurdy and her boyfriend, Howard Lackey, got into an argument. It became heated, and that's when shots went off, striking Jurdy in the head.

Don had been in contact with Jurdy all the way up until her death.

"Keli was a pretty good person. She was getting her life together. She did tell me recently -- I would say in the last month -- she was in a bad relationship," Estes said.

Jurdy also was trying to help Estes spread the word about Tina's Law.

"She joined in with our cause, so she was on board with it."

Tina's Law is named after Estes' niece, Tina Stewart. who was violently killed by her boyfriend in Newman Lake last year. The law he is proposing would make critical changes to those facing domestic violence charges. The goal is to create a registry system where those convicted and charged with domestic violence charges can be looked up.

Estes has personally called every Lieutenant Governor in all 50 states and has persisted in contacting the entire U.S. Congress

He's two nieces to domestic violence abuse. Now making Keli Jurdy's murder a third.

"You know if we can create this registry it just gives us a tool for people to look at."

