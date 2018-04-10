Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer

There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday.

A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week.

Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police.

The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home. It was found near Freya and 12th on the lower South Hill.

Dallace says his family’s trailer was stolen on Monday morning and the thief took off in such a hurry, they let a stabilizer drag, creating marks on the concrete.

A neighbor a few blocks away, got surveillance video of the trailer at 5:00 a.m. in front of their home that day.

On Tuesday morning, another neighbor called it in after watching our story.

Dallace says the trailer has some damage on it and is getting fixed up right now. He says the propane tank was stolen and the license plates were switched out but he's just glad to get it back.

“At least now my kids can have their trailer back and we have it available to us to take the summer that we have planned for trips. I was able to meet the people who called it in and I was just really appreciative that people were being vigilant and aware of their surroundings and when things didn't quite add up, they called it into the police," said Dallace.

He says there's power in social media and that there are good people in the world that look out for each other.

He says police have taken fingerprints.

Police say they are still investigating. So far, no arrests have been made.