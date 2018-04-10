Senators move to protect Mueller as Trump criticizes probe - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Senators move to protect Mueller as Trump criticizes probe

WASHINGTON -

A bipartisan group of four senators is reviving legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job as President Donald Trump publicly muses about firing him.
  
Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey are behind the measure. It would give any special counsel a 10-day window in which he or she could seek expedited judicial review of a firing. The review would determine whether the firing was for good cause.
  
Two people familiar with the bill say the senators plan to introduce it Wednesday. They are not authorized to discuss the bill ahead of its release and requested anonymity.
  
The legislation combines two bipartisan bills introduced last summer.

  Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

  Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

  Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

  Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder

  Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway

  Senators move to protect Mueller as Trump criticizes probe

