Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene

Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Warren Merritt says no injuries were reported.

Initial investigation shows that the fire appears to be accidental.

Merritt says the fire caused a substantial loss of property inside the shop, but the homeowners are insured.

Crews will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire.