Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and H - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene

Posted: Updated:
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Warren Merritt says no injuries were reported. 

Initial investigation shows that the fire appears to be accidental.

Merritt says the fire caused a substantial loss of property inside the shop, but the homeowners are insured.

Crews will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Thief steals Spokane family's brand new travel trailer

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:00 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:00:44 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane family is hoping to get their trailer back after they just bought it. They say the thief took off in a rush and even left behind marks on the concrete. They live near Thor and Freya on the lower South Hill. Dallace says his family just got back from a trip, using the travel trailer for the very first time.

    >>

  • Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Body discovered at Spokane Waste Management facility brought there by recycling truck

    Monday, April 9 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 23:45:19 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police said Monday that a body discovered at a Waste Management recycling center last week was brought there by a recycling truck. The body was found by staff at the facility in an area where workers process the truck's contents. The Spokane Medical Examiner has yet to release the identity of the person found.

    >>

  • Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Tennessee man kills himself after chilling Facebook confession details murder of his mother and friend

    Monday, April 9 2018 4:39 PM EDT2018-04-09 20:39:41 GMT

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>

    A Tennessee man who confessed to killing his mother and good friend in a Facebook post was found dead in Mississippi from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday.  "Since so many people keep trying to reach out to me on Facebook, I figure I can just say my piece once here and be done with it," Casey Lawhorn began in a now-deleted Facebook post. "Before I start, I need to emphasize that I take full responsibility for my actions. Nothing anyone has or hasn't d...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th

    Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:14 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:14:16 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th.

    >>

  • Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene

    Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:03 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:03:55 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.

    >>
    •   