257 dead in military plane crashes in Algeria
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.>>
Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning. Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.>>
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.>>
257 dead in military plane crashes in Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a military plane in Algeria (all times local): 12:20 p.m. Algeria's defense ministry says 257 people have died when a military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria. The ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew members were killed. It said most of the victims are soldiers and their relatives.>>
Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to Syria's suspected chemical attack on civilians (all times local): 7:10 a.m. After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming." Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
Water main break shuts down Hamilton from Trent to Sharpe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emergency crews are working to repair a water main break in Spokane Tuesday night. Water poured out onto the road and caused Hamilton to shut down from Trent to Sharpe while crews worked to clean it up.>>
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
Gradual deployment of US troops to Mexico border underway
ROMA, Texas (AP) - The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump’s request was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration.>>
Senators move to protect Mueller as Trump criticizes probe
WASHINGTON (AP) - A bipartisan group of four senators is reviving legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller's job as President Donald Trump publicly muses about firing him. Republican Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware and Cory Booker of New Jersey are behind the measure.>>
City will add left turn signals along Hamilton corridor, U-District
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s one of the most frustrating places to be during rush hour in Spokane: The Hamilton corridor in the University District. “You have to wait a long time,” said Mikki Baker, who works at Jack and Dan’s Bar and Grill. “Sometimes two-to-three lights.” Baker is talking about the intersection right outside the bars front door: Hamilton and Sharpe. But she could also be talking about Hamilton and Mission>>
