Coeur d'Alene Police release sketch of suspect wanted in sex assault

Update: Police in Coeur d'Alene reported Monday that a composite sketch of the suspect from a sexual assault reported on April 10th has been completed. Anyone with information related to the sketch is asked to call the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320 immediately.

Previous coverage:

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning.

Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know. The man stopped to talk with her and when he was close enough, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a knife.

The victim says the man raped her and then fled the area.

The suspect is white, approximately 5'9" with an average build. He had short dark hair and a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans during the assault.

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call police immediately.