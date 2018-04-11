Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was rape - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. 

Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know. The man stopped to talk with her and when he was close enough, pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a knife. 

The victim says the man raped her and then fled the area. 

The suspect is white, approximately 5'9" with an average build. He had short dark hair and a dark-colored goatee. He was wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans during the assault. 

If you have any information about this, you're asked to call police immediately. 

