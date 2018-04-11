Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates.



The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.



Martinez says she was humiliated when the Braden River High School's dean called the student into her office and asked her to don a second shirt. A nurse handed Martinez two bandages to cover each nipple, leaving her in tears.



The school district acknowledged school officials could have handled the situation better, but said they were enforcing the district's dress code.



In a tweet, Lizzy said, " I decided not to wear a bra today and got pulled out of class bc one of my teachers complained that it was a 'distraction to boys in my class.' My school basically told me that boys’ education is far more important than mine and I should be ashamed of my body."

