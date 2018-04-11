WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide

WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aidePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire
Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning. Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning. Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.>>
Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem
Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.>>
Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer
Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not run for re-election (all times local): 9:40 a.m. A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January. Brendan Buck, counselor to the speaker, says the "the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished. He said Ryan is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father.">>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not run for re-election (all times local): 9:40 a.m. A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January. Brendan Buck, counselor to the speaker, says the "the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished. He said Ryan is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father.">>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
257 dead in military plane crashes in Algeria
257 dead in military plane crashes in Algeria
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a military plane in Algeria (all times local): 12:20 p.m. Algeria's defense ministry says 257 people have died when a military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria. The ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew members were killed. It said most of the victims are soldiers and their relatives.>>
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) - The Latest on the crash of a military plane in Algeria (all times local): 12:20 p.m. Algeria's defense ministry says 257 people have died when a military plane carrying soldiers and their families crashed soon after takeoff in a farm field in northern Algeria. The ministry said in a statement that 247 passengers and 10 crew members were killed. It said most of the victims are soldiers and their relatives.>>
Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
Trump says missiles 'will be coming' to Syria
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to Syria's suspected chemical attack on civilians (all times local): 7:10 a.m. After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming." Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria.>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump's response to Syria's suspected chemical attack on civilians (all times local): 7:10 a.m. After Russia warned the United States against military strikes in Syria, President Donald Trump says missiles "will be coming." Trump says on Twitter Wednesday: "Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th
Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, April 10th.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>