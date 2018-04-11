WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide

An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement.

The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.

14-year-old Damen Ave told KFBB he was on the bus going home from school on Monday and a girl had her leg out sticking out of the window. According to Damien, the bus aide told them to close the window and called Damen names. That's when Damen said he got mad.

The video shows the bus aide and Damen arguing when an unidentified girl steps in and says, "He (Damen) has anger issues."

"I have anger issues, too," the bus aide replied.

Damen admits to pushing the bus aide and said the aide the "grabbed my neck and pushed me back."

Damen said he could not breathe and that is when one of his friends jump in the fight.

Damen's mom, Crystal, said her son has gotten into trouble in the past but doesn't think her son is at fault in this case. She intends to take the matter to court.

The school district released a statement on the issue that reads in part,

"There were obviously events leading up to the portion of the video that is posted on social media and of course, events after. The District is thoroughly investigating the entire sequence of happenings. The District is working cooperatively with Big Sky Bus Lines, their employees, student witnesses and the CMR staff to determine the facts of the matter. In the meantime, Big Sky Bus Lines will reiterate with their staff about the importance of appropriately

managing and de-escalating behavior."

The general manager of Big Sky Bus Line told KFBB the aide has never been in trouble until now, but is currently suspended until the investigation is complete.