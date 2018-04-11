World's oldest man's secret to long life: soaking in hot springs and enjoying sweets

World's oldest man's secret to long life: soaking in hot springs and enjoying sweetsPosted: Updated:
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
Spokane police investigating body found at Waste Management center as murder
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to court documents filed Tuesday, Spokane Police are investigating the discovery of a woman on the conveyor belt of the Waste Management Center's Recycling Facility as a possible homicide.>>
Boise police: Child dead, 2 other people injured in early morning car fire
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho authorities say a 5-year-old girl is dead and another child and adult were injured after a car erupted into flames while parked at a Wal-Mart early Tuesday morning. Boise police say the three were sleeping in the car at the time, and investigators believe a portable heater likely caused the fire.>>
Spokane woman's murder highlights domestic abuse problem
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County has a problem and that problem is domestic violence. Now a family impacted more than most is speaking out. Don Estes has been fighting for victims of domestic violence. ”You know, domestic violence has taken over a lot of people's lives, and it's ruined a lot of people's lives, now it's hit this family once again,” said Estes in a phone interview with KHQ. On Saturday night, Estes lost another member of his family.>>
Getting Results: Neighbor calls police after finding stolen travel trailer
SPOKANE, Wash. - There’s new information on a story that KHQ reported on Monday. A Spokane family was looking for their stolen travel trailer after they only had it for a week. Just hours after our story aired, the trailer was found. A neighbor who watched our story, found the trailer and called police. The trailer was found about 6 to 7 blocks away from the owners home.>>
