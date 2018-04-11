Idaho to hold public meetings on possible grizzly bear hunt - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho to hold public meetings on possible grizzly bear hunt

Posted:
BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho officials have scheduled two public meetings as part of a process to potentially open a grizzly bear hunting season this fall that would allow the killing of one male grizzly.
  
The first meeting is set for Tuesday at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, and the second on April 19 at the Riverside Hotel in Boise.
  
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is gathering the comments to draft a possible grizzly bear hunting season that the Fish and Game Commission will consider in May.
  
About 700 grizzlies live in Yellowstone National Park and surrounding areas in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Montana doesn't plan to hunt grizzlies this year, while a proposal in Wyoming would allow the killing of up to 24.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

