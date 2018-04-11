Atlanta DEA: $2M of meth hidden inside 500 Disney figurines

Atlanta DEA: $2M of meth hidden inside 500 Disney figurinesPosted: Updated:
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.>>
Fire crews work to extinguish large shop fire near Prairie and Huetter in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fire crews in Coeur d'Alene were working Tuesday night to extinguish a large fire near Prairie and Huetter. Firefighters were called to the scene at about 9:30 p.m. and found a 50 foot by 150 foot shop fully engulfed in flames. Crews worked defensively on the fire to limit exposures and keep flames from spreading, as it was too dangerous for firefighters to enter the building and fight the fire aggressively.>>
Dead baby found in suitcase on New Jersey train tracks
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A deceased baby was found on the PATH train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey today. The baby did not appear to be a newborn, but under a year old. Investigators gathered on the tracks underneath an overpass and appeared to be focused on a flipped-open suitcase on the side of the tracks.>>
Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stamps
WASHINGTON - The Trump administration is considering a plan that would allow states to require mandatory drug testing for some food stamp recipients. If adopted, the plan would give a win to conservatives seeking to cut the safety net program.>>
Atlanta DEA: $2M of meth hidden inside 500 Disney figurines
ATLANTA - Federal agents found (a lot of) drugs hidden in figurines of Disney characters DEA agents took photos of the Disney character figurines found in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Inside the statues was about $2 million worth of meth. The DEA says the drugs originated from Mexico and were headed for Atlanta. Another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.>>
Idaho to hold public meetings on possible grizzly bear hunt
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho officials have scheduled two public meetings as part of a process to potentially open a grizzly bear hunting season this fall that would allow the killing of one male grizzly. The first meeting is set for Tuesday at the College of Eastern Idaho in Idaho Falls, and the second on April 19 at the Riverside Hotel in Boise.>>
'Somebody killed my mommy': 911 calls from 2016 double murder released
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Newly released 911 calls outline the moments after a mother and uncle were killed at a Spokane Valley home in 2016. Daniel Kenison and Brenda Kenison were killed that morning. The man responsible, deputies say, was Gilberto Delgado. “Spokane 911,” a dispatcher said. “Somebody killed my mommy,” Cooper said.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
House Speaker Paul Ryan will not run for re-election
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan's decision not run for re-election (all times local): 9:40 a.m. A spokesman for Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan says he will serve out his term before retiring in January. Brendan Buck, counselor to the speaker, says the "the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished. He said Ryan is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father.">>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
