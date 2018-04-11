Atlanta DEA: $2M of meth hidden inside 500 Disney figurines - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Atlanta DEA: $2M of meth hidden inside 500 Disney figurines

ATLANTA -

Federal agents found (a lot of) drugs hidden in figurines of Disney characters

DEA agents took photos of the Disney character figurines found in Gwinnett County, Georgia. Inside the statues was about $2 million worth of meth.

The DEA says the drugs originated from Mexico and were headed for Atlanta. Another load containing legitimate ceramic figurines was intercepted and is believed to have been intended as a decoy.

