Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stamps

Trump administration weighing drug testing for food stampsPosted: Updated:
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical. 14-year-old Damen Ave told KFBB he was on the bus going home from school on Monday and a girl had her leg out sticking out of the window.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders. In the written ruling issued Wednesday, a majority of the Justices agreed that Erick Virgil Hall was given a fair trial and had adequate representation when he was tried and sentenced to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman. Two justices dissented with the majority>>
Court documents say driver intentionally struck Renton guard
SEATTLE (AP) - Court documents say a driver intentionally sped up his vehicle before striking a security guard outside of the Boeing Renton plant. A Renton police officer wrote in court documents that the force of the collision on Monday sent Security Guard Thomas Achten approximately 8 feet (2 meters) over the vehicle.>>
Authorities release cold case suspect sketches using DNA
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released composite sketches based on DNA evidence of a suspect in an unsolved, 30-year-old double slaying case of a young Canadian couple. Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, of British Columbia were found dead in two separate locations after they failed to return home from a visit to the Seattle area in 1987. DNA evidence collected during the investigation did not match profiles in any databases, but ...>>
Zuckerberg faces 'Grandpa' questions from lawmakers
NEW YORK (AP) - Mark Zuckerberg has faced two days of grilling before House and Senate committees to address Facebook's privacy issues and the need for more regulation for the social media site.>>
Girl's anti-bullying plea gets support from Hugh Jackman
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) - A 10-year-old Pennsylvania girl's video appeal to stop bullying is getting support from around the world, including from "The Wolverine" actor Hugh Jackman. The video first appeared on Cassidy Warner's Facebook page last month, when the fourth-grader held up signs describing her experience at her elementary school.>>
Explosion in southwestern Idaho leaves 4 with minor injuries
GARDEN CITY, Idaho (AP) - Four people sustained minor injuries in an explosion at a southwestern Idaho business on Wednesday morning. Authorities say the explosion happened just before 11 a.m. in Garden City. Officials have released few details, and have not said what caused the explosion. Fire department officials have asked the public to avoid the area due to a possible hazardous material situation, and the Boise Police>>
Feds: Local officials share blame in Atlanta bridge collapse
ATLANTA (AP) - Federal investigators say the Georgia Department of Transportation is partially responsible for a fire that caused a section of interstate to collapse last year in Atlanta. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the department's decision to store construction materials under the bridge contributed to the fire.>>
Spokane Valley search warrant results in arrests at two houses
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives, with help from SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at two homes Tuesday night, which resulted in two arrests for possession of stolen property and one for a felony warrant. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.>>
Bank of America no longer loaning money to makers of military-style guns for civilian use
KHQ.COM - According to the New York Times, Bank of America will no longer loan money to companies who manufacture military-inspired firearms for civilian use like the AR-15. Anne M. Finucane, vice chairwoman at the Bank of America, said on Bloomberg TV, "“We want to contribute in any way we can to reduce these mass shootings.”>>
Dead baby found in suitcase on New Jersey train tracks
JERSEY CITY, NJ - A deceased baby was found on the PATH train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey today. The baby did not appear to be a newborn, but under a year old. Investigators gathered on the tracks underneath an overpass and appeared to be focused on a flipped-open suitcase on the side of the tracks.>>