Dead baby found in suitcase on New Jersey train tracks

JERSEY CITY, NJ - A deceased baby was found on the PATH train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey today.

The baby did not appear to be a newborn, but under a year old.

Investigators gathered on the tracks underneath an overpass and appeared to be focused on a flipped-open suitcase on the side of the tracks.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office confirmed on twitter that its homicide unit and Port Authority Police are investigating "the body of an infant found just off the train tracks."



The baby was found on the Newark side of the Jersey City-Journal Square Station.