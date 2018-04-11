Bank of America no longer loaning money to makers of military-style guns for civilian use

KHQ.COM - According to the New York Times, Bank of America will no longer loan money to companies who manufacture military-inspired firearms for civilian use like the AR-15.



Anne M. Finucane, vice chairwoman at the Bank of America, said on Bloomberg TV, "“We want to contribute in any way we can to reduce these mass shootings.”



The bank did not list the specific companies it would cease doing business with but committed to phasing out business with companies that choose to continue making AR-15 assault style rifles and similar firearms.



While they no longer will do business with manufacturers of assault-style rifles, they will continue to offer banking services to firearm retailers.