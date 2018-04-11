Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 11th

Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 11thPosted: Updated:
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.>>
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical. 14-year-old Damen Ave told KFBB he was on the bus going home from school on Monday and a girl had her leg out sticking out of the window.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
Push for life jacket law on Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul Delaney has been an avid whitewater rafter for 40 years. He knows the Spokane River like the paddle he uses to navigate it "We use this river very regularly and we know how wonderful it is but on the other hand if you're not prepared how dangerous it can be," said the co-founder of the Northwest White Water Association Paul Delaney.>>
Dogs missing 22 days found in Medical Lake missile silo
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - For the past three weeks, a family in Medical Lake desperately searched for their two dogs that went missing out of their yard. They nearly lost all hope, until they heard a bark coming from underground. "I was freaking out crying, ecstatic that they were both still alive," said Jessica Donges, the owner of two German Shepherds, Zeus and Ziva.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - For the past three weeks, a family in Medical Lake desperately searched for their two dogs that went missing out of their yard. They nearly lost all hope, until they heard a bark coming from underground. "I was freaking out crying, ecstatic that they were both still alive," said Jessica Donges, the owner of two German Shepherds, Zeus and Ziva.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
PASCO, Wash. (KNDU) - Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night. Sent to us by a student, the Facebook video shows the insects burrowed in multiple stalks from the school's salad bar.>>
Spokane, community agencies practice response to infection disease threats
SPOKANE, Wash. - If something like an ebola outbreak was to happen, are we prepared? Federal and local agencies teamed up on Wednesday to practice through a simulation. They brought in a large Medevac plane to practice their response to infectious disease threats. As a part of the exercise, they moved two people hypothetically with Ebola from Boise to Sacred Heart here in Spokane, which has a special pathogens unit. “Some people ask me ‘why here? We don't want any...>>
Committee asks for more time to review sex education curriculum for Spokane Public Schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The committee that reviews changes to how the Spokane Public School District teaches elementary and middle school sex education met Wednesday, but said it needs more time to review proposed curriculum. The Human Growth and Development Citizen Advisory Committee was scheduled to vote to send the planned curriculum for staff review and adoption by the school board. However, the committee said it wants to review each lesson before voting.>>
Spokane barber lifts kids' spirits by giving free haircuts
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new haircut can do wonders for your confidence. That’s something all barbers know well and that’s a reason why one barber wants to give back. Nick Dugas works at the Yard Barbershop in Hillyard along Market Street. He was there the time three boys from the Northeast Youth Center walked in needing a haircut. Dugas says the man from the center told him they couldn’t afford one. So Dugas gave them fresh new styles, free of charge. “I just know ...>>
