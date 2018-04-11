Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, April 11th

ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star’s Rhode Island mansion where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her.

Bruce Rowley, of Derby, is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on April 4.

Police say “it seemed he wanted to propose” to Swift, so he drove about 60 miles to Westerly, Rhode Island, and started throwing some of the roughly $1,600 he’s charged with stealing over Swift’s fence.

Rowley was pursued by Rhode Island State Police back to Connecticut where he was arrested. That’s where he allegedly told police about his plan.

The 26-year-old Rowley was held on $100,000 bond at his arraignment Friday. Online Connecticut court records don’t list a defense attorney.

As Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill for the first time, an unnerving sight greeted visitors outside: an "army" of 100 life-sized cutouts of the CEO.

The display was meant to protest "disinformation" ahead of the tech giant's congressional hearing. The campaign organized by Avaaz, a global activist group, featured 100 cutouts of Zuckerberg wearing a t-shirt that said "fix Fakebook."

According to a press release, the goal was to get "the CEO to ban all bots, alert the public any and every time users see fake or disinformation, fund fact checkers around the world, and submit to an independent audit to review the scale and scope of fake news."

"Avaaz has set up a fake army of Mark Zuckerbergs to flood the U.S. capital just as fake news and fake profiles have flooded our democracies," Nell Greenberg, campaign director at Avaaz, said.

Zuckerberg testified Tuesday before a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees weeks after news surfaced that user information was used unknowingly during the 2016 presidential campaign.



April 11 (UPI) -- A tortoise that escaped from its owner's yard in Wales was found three days later using a sidewalk just a few blocks away.

RSPCA Cymru said the organization was alerted last week to the presence of a spur-thighed tortoise found strolling down a sidewalk in Brackla.

The 12-year-old tortoise was picked up by an RSPCA officer and taken to the International Tortoise Association in Sully, where workers were able to track down its owner.

The tortoise turned out to be George, a 12-year-old pet belonging to a woman named Karen. She said the tortoise escaped from her yard about a five minute's walk -- by human standards -- from where he was found three days later.

"It must have come as some surprise to the member of the public who stumbled upon a curious tortoise heading towards the local Brackla shops!" RSPCA inspector Julie Fadden said. "We collected the tortoise and took him to our friends at the International Tortoise Association; and fortunately the owner was soon in touch to be reunited."

"It's always nice to be involved in a happy ending -- and thankfully runway George is back with his owner after his mischievous break-out!" she said.

Karen said her pet was named for two other famous Georges.

"George is named in homage to gorgeous Lonesome George, the giant tortoise from the Galapagos Islands that died not so long ago -- and was the last of his species. He's also named after George Clooney -- as he is a handsome tortoise!" she said.

April 11 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman concerned about the possible discontinuing of Necco Wafers offered to trade her Honda Accord for some of the candy.

Necco chief executive Michael McGee said in March that 395 workers could end up laid off if the company can't find a buyer, and the company, which has been making the colorful wafers since 1847, could close down by May.

The news sent many Necco fans into a frenzy to stockpile their favorite candy.

"Necco sales spiked more than 50 percent. Necco Wafers are up 63 percent," wholesaler Candystore.com wrote in a blog post. "A clear signal of panic-buying."

Among them was Katie Samuels, 23, a Florida resident who has been eating the wafers since she was a child.

Samuels attempted to strike an unusual deal with Candystore.com.

"I offered to trade my 2003 Honda Accord for all of their stock," she told the Boston Globe. "I knew it was kind of a silly thing to say, but I'm serious. I don't have much right now, so I was like, 'I've got this car, and I want all that candy, so maybe they would consider it.'"

Candystore.com ultimately decided to pass on Samuels' offer.

"A young woman named Katie contacted us offering to trade her used Honda Accord for all our Necco Wafers," the company said in a blog post.

Samuels said she was able to buy about 48 rolls of Necco Wafers with her credit card.

"Maybe I'll try to get more," she said. "I guess what I said was kind of impulsive ... They thought I was crazy, but they were funny for even entertaining me."

April 11 (UPI) -- The mystery of a mummified monkey found by construction workers renovating a downtown Minneapolis building may have been solved.

Adam Peterson, a construction worker on the renovation project on the Dayton's building, shared a photo with the Old Minneapolis page on Facebook of mummified monkey remains discovered by crews during their work.

The remains were found "in a ceiling during the renovation," the Facebook post said.

"We continue to find pieces of history in the Dayton's Project as we redevelop the building," Cailin Rogers, a spokeswoman for the $200 million renovation project, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. "Unfortunately, this was one of the recent historic discoveries."

"We don't know the origin or story behind this find, but we have been working with local museums to learn more and to find homes for artifacts like this," Rogers said.

The monkey discovery launched speculation about the primate's origins and at least one possible explanation for its presence in the building was put forward by Mayor Regan Murphy of Robbinsdale, Minn.

"My dad once stole a monkey from a Dayton's display back in the '60s," Robbinsdale Mayor Regan Murphy tweeted Tuesday.

Murphy said he learned the story from some friends of his late father.

"He and his buddy Tom skipped school and took a bus downtown, and saw the monkey in a cage or some kind of display," Murphy wrote.

The mayor said his father and Tom soon discovered the monkey was more trouble than it was worth and they released it on the escalator at Dayton's.

Murphy's mother, Monica, said her late husband, Larry, told her about the monkey story before they were married.

(Sky News) Gateshead Council has been forced to deny being involved in "secret government trials" using street lights and 5G technology.

In a Facebook post the council said the antennas on top of street lights do not cause cancer and "will not induce miscarriages in pregnant women, or cause insomnia, or nosebleeds, and they are not killing birds or insects".

It clarified the organisation had never used 5G technology and the antennas on the top of street light allows them to be adjusted or turned on or off.

They use old 2G/3G technology, the council said.

The authority said it was reassuring residents after "false stories" about 5G had frightened people.

The council said: "Please be assured that there is no scientific basis or credible evidence for any of these scare stories about street lights causing cancer and other illnesses.

"We've taken advice from Public Health England who reviewed guidance issued by the World Health Organisation and they have confirmed that there is no risk."

The council decided to act after officers heard reports that elderly and vulnerable people were becoming distressed by the rumours.

A number of people have been posting on Twitter and Facebook claiming that 5G transmitters have been fitted in secret across the borough.

Some have been claiming that the so-called transmitters have caused illness and babies to be lost.

A spokesman for Gateshead council said: "We've been aware of it by people posting it on our Facebook page and in other local pages and we were addressing them directly."

"But once we began detecting people's concern on the door step we felt we needed to make that Facebook post to address people's concern."

Several residents replied to the Facebook post, continuing to express scepticism.

The council responded: "We know that this is upsetting vulnerable and elderly people, so we want to publicise this to assure them that what they are being told is not true.

"If you don't believe Gateshead Council, then please feel free to contact Public Health England direct."

April 11 (UPI) -- Pet owners rushed to get their dogs out of the water at a Florida beach when an unexpected guest, a large alligator, swam up to the shoreline.

Andrew Walker said the alligator swam up to the beach at Tampa's Picnic Island dog park last week and quickly caused a panic,

"Everyone pulled their dogs out of the water and watched as this gator cruised the shoreline for about an hour," Walker told WTVT-TV. "You don't see that at the beach everyday."

Wildlife officials said alligators are currently in their mating season, making them more active and more likely to wander into areas occupied by humans -- and dogs. Alligators have been removed from front yards, pools and other inconvenient locations in recent days.

April 11 (UPI) -- Federal authorities in Atlanta said they seized 500 pounds of meth concealed inside wax Disney character figurines.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlanta office said agents seized the 500 figurines shipped to Georgia from Mexico and discovered each was filled with about a pound of methamphetamine.

The figurines, accompanied by a shipment of legitimate ceramic figurines believed to have been sent as a decoy, were shaped like Disney characters including Pluto, Daisy Duck, Winnie the Pooh and Piglet.

DEA special agent in charge Robert Murphy said the meth had an estimated street value of about $2 million.

The DEA said the incident was one of the largest meth seizures ever in the Atlanta area.

Murphy said the investigation is ongoing.

April 11 (UPI) -- Residents of a Florida neighborhood said a lone goose is terrorizing the area by breaking windows and chasing locals who get too close.

Neighbors on Green Reed Road in DeBary said the goose has been living in the area for some time, but only recently turned aggressive.

"He had a friend and then the friend passed," Jennifer Gesule told WKMG-TV. "I don't know what happened with the friend, but his friend died and that's when the goose went a little bit crazy."

She said the goose acts aggressively toward pedestrians, especially children.

"He usually follows the kids home from the bus stop or he tries to attack everyone who is at the bus stop," she said.

Leah Jones Digges said the goose has torn apart several window screens in the neighborhood.

"He's also broken several windows," Digges said. "You can't even sit out in your yard in peace anymore because of this guy."

Some neighbors said they have contacted wildlife services in an attempt to have the bird removed or relocated.

Centennial, CO - A Colorado woman's burrito run ended with the unexpected arrival of a new baby.

And it was a 911 dispatcher 16 miles away who helped deliver the baby at the Chipotle parking lot.

Angie Schell has worked at the Colorado's South Metro dispatch center for 17 years, but Tuesday morning was different.

"I've been the last voice that many people have spoken to, so it's really nice to be able to be there for their first breath, too," Schell said.

She answered the call at 9:05 a.m. and heard a man telling her a baby was coming.

Schell walked the parents through the process as they delivered the baby in a Chipotle parking lot.

Eventually, baby Jaden made it to the hospital where his family said he's doing well.



