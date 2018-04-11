Spokane Valley detectives issue search warrant that results in arrests at two houses

Spokane Valley detectives issue search warrant that results in arrests at two housesPosted: Updated:
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Since late 2017 to early this morning there have been 13 Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles struck in King County alone as the troopers were performing their duties which is concerning to WSP officials. Half these collisions were caused by impaired drivers. The other collisions were due to distracted driving or drivers not following the “Move Over” law. The following are just some of the collisions included in the>>
City of Spokane conducting downtown parking study
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced a new study investigating parking in downtown Spokane and the growing University district. The City of Spokane is working with Nelson\Nygaard from Portland, Oregon, on the two separate studies. Nelson\Nygaard began working on the downtown study in February.>>
Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enforcement hoodie
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police would like to speak to a man caught shoplifting at Walmart on Road 68 on Monday night about 9 PM. His most noticeable feature is that he was wearing a blue hoodie marked as “Tri-Tech Law Enforcement”. Officer Julie Lee said she happened to see the man getting ready to cross the street with the Walmart shopping cart containing a tent and a camp ax worth in total a little over $300. Officer Lee said she>>
Los Angeles vigil held for hit-and-run victim interrupted by another hit and run
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a vigil for a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash erupted into violence when a pedestrian was struck by a car in another hit-and-run. They say the crowd smashed the window of a responding police vehicle. Police Officer Tony Im says the group gathered Wednesday at a South Los Angeles intersection where a cyclist died a day earlier after being hit by a vehicle.>>
Police shut down massive rave at abandoned Toys 'R' Us
LONDON - Police in London shut down a massive rave at an abandoned Toys 'R' Us store. The Hounslow Police of West London tweeted they shut down the enormous party on March 31 and arrested five people. Police said they seized a sound system at the scene of the unlicensed music event. Police tweeted later that “as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away.” The once-popular toy retailer declared bankruptcy in September.>>
Spokane Valley detectives issue search warrant that results in arrests at two houses
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives, with help from SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at two homes Tuesday night, which resulted in two arrests for possession of stolen property and one for a felony warrant. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.>>
Police: Bank robbery suspect trying to impress Taylor Swift
ANSONIA, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Connecticut man with a crush on singer Taylor Swift robbed a bank and then went to the pop star's Rhode Island mansion where he threw cash over a fence in an attempt to impress her. Bruce Rowley, of Derby, is charged with robbing an Ansonia bank on April 4.>>
Priest Rapids Dam on Columbia River stable but leaking
MATTAWA, Wash. (AP) - Officials investigating leaking at the Priest Rapids Dam on the Columbia River say the source is likely the layers between large sections of concrete. The Grant County Public Utility District, which operates the dam, says the hydroelectric dam in southeast Washington continues to operate as usual and there's no threat to people or property. Northwest News Network says the dam, which sites directly upstream from the Hanford cleanup site, is stable and n...>>
Man escapes serious injury when mobile home explodes
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. (AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house. Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday. Officials aren't sure when the explosion happened or how long the man might have been unconscious after being thrown 15 to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters) by the blast.>>
Killian Tillie will return for junior season at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. - Forward Killian Tillie will return for his junior year at Gonzaga, helping to form a formidable front court. The 6-foot-10 Tillie said Wednesday that he loved "playing here and being a part of the amazing culture at GU." Tillie's announcement comes three days after forward Rui Hachimura said he would return.>>
