Spokane Valley detectives issue search warrant that results in a - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley detectives issue search warrant that results in arrests at two houses

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives, with help from SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at two homes in Spokane Tuesday night, which resulted in two arrests for possession of stolen property and one for a felony warrant. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.

The search warrant for two houses, one in the 1300 block of S. Ray in and a second in the 1600 block of W. Toni Rae Drive, both in Spokane. At about 10 p.m. detectives and the SWAT Team, with assistance from the Air 2 helicopter, executed the search warrant at the residence at W. Toni Rae Drive. Multiple people were detained but two defiantly remained inside the house despite multiple attempts by negotiators to make contact and make commands to surrender.

After several hours, SWAT members including the sheriff's office and Spokane Police Department K9s, entered the house and located 39-year-old Adam K Wilkening and 32-year-old Tegan M. Rushworth.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, another search warrant was served at a house on S. Ray.

As a result of the investigation, two stolen trailers, a 2011 Salem Cruise and a 2008 Eclipse Attitude Toy Hauler, were recovered. The trailers were reported stolen from a Spokane Valley business on March 12, and had a total estimated value of over $35,000.

Rushworth, a five-time convicted felon was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of Possession of Stolen Property.

Wilkening, a 2-time convicted felon, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Possession of Stolen Property and two felony warrants.

Detectives seized the property, vehicles and other evidence and the investigation continues. More arrests and charges are expected.

Deputies say a third person, 31-year-old Ernest T Dasher, was arrested and booked into jail for an unrelated felony warrant.

Additional details weren't immediately available Wednesday. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:01:38 GMT

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

  • Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:39:08 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

  • Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • 13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017

    13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:06 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:06:54 GMT
    Washington State PatrolWashington State Patrol

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - Since late 2017 to early this morning there have been 13 Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles struck in King County alone as the troopers were performing their duties which is concerning to WSP officials. Half these collisions were caused by impaired drivers. The other collisions were due to distracted driving or drivers not following the “Move Over” law. The following are just some of the collisions included in the 

    >>

    KING COUNTY, Wash. - Since late 2017 to early this morning there have been 13 Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles struck in King County alone as the troopers were performing their duties which is concerning to WSP officials. Half these collisions were caused by impaired drivers. The other collisions were due to distracted driving or drivers not following the “Move Over” law. The following are just some of the collisions included in the 

    >>

  • City of Spokane conducting downtown parking study

    City of Spokane conducting downtown parking study

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:59 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:59:31 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced a new study investigating parking in downtown Spokane and the growing University district. The City of Spokane is working with Nelson\Nygaard from Portland, Oregon, on the two separate studies. Nelson\Nygaard began working on the downtown study in February.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced a new study investigating parking in downtown Spokane and the growing University district. The City of Spokane is working with Nelson\Nygaard from Portland, Oregon, on the two separate studies. Nelson\Nygaard began working on the downtown study in February.

    >>

  • Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enforcement hoodie

    Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enforcement hoodie

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 7:27 PM EDT2018-04-11 23:27:43 GMT
    Courtesy Pasco PoliceCourtesy Pasco Police
    Courtesy Pasco PoliceCourtesy Pasco Police

    PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police would like to speak to a man caught shoplifting at Walmart on Road 68 on Monday night about 9 PM. His most noticeable feature is that he was wearing a blue hoodie marked as “Tri-Tech Law Enforcement”. Officer Julie Lee said she happened to see the man getting ready to cross the street with the Walmart shopping cart containing a tent and a camp ax worth in total a little over $300. Officer Lee said she 

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police would like to speak to a man caught shoplifting at Walmart on Road 68 on Monday night about 9 PM. His most noticeable feature is that he was wearing a blue hoodie marked as “Tri-Tech Law Enforcement”. Officer Julie Lee said she happened to see the man getting ready to cross the street with the Walmart shopping cart containing a tent and a camp ax worth in total a little over $300. Officer Lee said she 

    >>
    •   