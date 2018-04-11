Spokane Valley search warrant results in arrests at two houses - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Valley search warrant results in arrests at two houses

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Investigative Unit Detectives, with help from SWAT Team members executed a search warrant at two homes Tuesday night, which resulted in two arrests for possession of stolen property and one for a felony warrant. The search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation and more arrests are expected.

The search warrant for two houses, one in the 1300 block of S. Ray and a second in the 1600 block of W. Toni Rae Drive. At about 10 p.m. detectives and the SWAT Team, with assistance from the Air 2 helicopter, executed the search warrant at the residence at W. Toni Rae Drive. Multiple people were detained but two defiantly remained inside the house despite multiple attempts by negotiators to make contact and make commands to surrender.

After several hours, SWAT members including the sheriff's office and Spokane Police Department K9s, entered the house and located 39-year-old Adam K Wilkening and 32-year-old Tegan M. Rushworth.

During the early morning hours of Wednesday, another search warrant was served at a house on S. Ray.

As a result of the investigation, two stolen trailers, a 2011 Salem Cruise and a 2008 Eclipse Attitude Toy Hauler, were recovered. The trailers were reported stolen from a Spokane Valley business on March 12, and had a total estimated value of over $35,000.

Rushworth, a five-time convicted felon was booked into the Spokane County Jail on two counts of Possession of Stolen Property.

Wilkening, a 2-time convicted felon, was booked into the Spokane County Jail for two counts of Possession of Stolen Property and two felony warrants.

Detectives seized the property, vehicles and other evidence and the investigation continues. More arrests and charges are expected.

Deputies say a third person, 31-year-old Ernest T Dasher, was arrested and booked into jail for an unrelated felony warrant.

Additional details weren't immediately available Wednesday. 

    •   