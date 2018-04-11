Feds: Local officials share blame in Atlanta bridge collapse

Federal investigators say the Georgia Department of Transportation is partially responsible for a fire that caused a section of interstate to collapse last year in Atlanta.



The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the National Transportation Safety Board said in a report released Wednesday that the department's decision to store construction materials under the bridge contributed to the fire.



The report cited what the NTSB says was the department's "failure to assess the increased fire risk due to the presence of these combustible materials."



The NTSB also issued a warning to transportation officials in other states. The agency warned that the Atlanta collapse highlights what can happen if people aren't vigilant.



GDOT said in a statement that it has already taken steps to make sure nothing like that happens again.



___



Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)