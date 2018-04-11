Zuckerberg faces 'Grandpa' questions from lawmakers - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Zuckerberg faces 'Grandpa' questions from lawmakers

Mark Zuckerberg has faced two days of grilling before House and Senate committees to address Facebook's privacy issues and the need for more regulation for the social media site.
  
Yet the hearings in Washington managed to showcase the normally press-shy Zuckerberg's ability to perform as an able and well-rehearsed, if a bit stiff, CEO of one of the world's biggest companies - and the degree to which much of Congress appears befuddled about technology and the relevant issues.
  
"For the most part, so far, this has been a victory for Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg and enormous validation that D.C. is ineffectual," said Scott Galloway, who teaches marketing at New York University.
  
The hearings were a major test for Zuckerberg. Facebook is confronting its biggest privacy scandal in 14 years.

