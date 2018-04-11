Authorities release cold case suspect sketches using DNA

(AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released composite sketches based on DNA evidence of a suspect in an unsolved, 30-year-old double slaying case of a young Canadian couple.



Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, of British Columbia were found dead in two separate locations after they failed to return home from a visit to the Seattle area in 1987.



DNA evidence collected during the investigation did not match profiles in any databases, but on Wednesday investigators with Snohomish County and Skagit County sheriff's departments released three composite sketches of a Caucasian male shown in his 20s, 40s and 60s. The sketches were based on DNA phenotyping, the process of predicting physical appearance and ancestry from unidentified DNA evidence.



Snohomish County Sheriff Ty Trenary says he hope the sketches will help identify a suspect.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/11/2018 11:51:36 AM (GMT -7:00)