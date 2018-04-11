Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders.
  
In the written ruling issued Wednesday, a majority of the Justices agreed that Erick Virgil Hall was given a fair trial and had adequate representation when he was tried and sentenced to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman. Two justices dissented with the majority opinion, however, saying they agreed Hall was guilty of the crimes but felt there were errors made in the process of sentencing him to the death penalty.
  
Henneman was on a layover in Boise on Sept. 24, 2000 when she took a walk on the greenbelt. Prosecutors said that's when Hall kidnapped her, raped her and strangled her with a sweater. The investigation went without a suspect for three years until police investigating the rape and murder of Cheryl Ann Hanlon in the Boise foothills questioned Hall and realized his DNA sample matched swabs collected from Henneman's body.
  
Hall was later also sentenced to death for Hanlon's murder.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

4/11/2018 3:11:28 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:01:38 GMT

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

  • Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:39:08 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

  • Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate

    Idaho Supreme Court rejects appeal from death row inmate

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:16:32 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders. In the written ruling issued Wednesday, a majority of the Justices agreed that Erick Virgil Hall was given a fair trial and had adequate representation when he was tried and sentenced to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman. Two justices dissented with the majority 

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Supreme Court has rejected an appeal by a man condemned to death row twice for two separate murders. In the written ruling issued Wednesday, a majority of the Justices agreed that Erick Virgil Hall was given a fair trial and had adequate representation when he was tried and sentenced to death for the kidnapping, rape and murder of flight attendant Lynn Henneman. Two justices dissented with the majority 

    >>

  • Court documents say driver intentionally struck Renton guard

    Court documents say driver intentionally struck Renton guard

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:07:37 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Court documents say a driver intentionally sped up his vehicle before striking a security guard outside of the Boeing Renton plant.    A Renton police officer wrote in court documents that the force of the collision on Monday sent Security Guard Thomas Achten approximately 8 feet (2 meters) over the vehicle.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Court documents say a driver intentionally sped up his vehicle before striking a security guard outside of the Boeing Renton plant.    A Renton police officer wrote in court documents that the force of the collision on Monday sent Security Guard Thomas Achten approximately 8 feet (2 meters) over the vehicle.

    >>

  • Authorities release cold case suspect sketches using DNA

    Authorities release cold case suspect sketches using DNA

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:03:40 GMT
    The Herald via APThe Herald via AP
    The Herald via APThe Herald via AP

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released composite sketches based on DNA evidence of a suspect in an unsolved, 30-year-old double slaying case of a young Canadian couple. Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, of British Columbia were found dead in two separate locations after they failed to return home from a visit to the Seattle area in 1987. DNA evidence collected during the investigation did not match profiles in any databases, but ...

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state have released composite sketches based on DNA evidence of a suspect in an unsolved, 30-year-old double slaying case of a young Canadian couple. Tanya Van Cuylenborg, 18, and Jay Cook, 20, of British Columbia were found dead in two separate locations after they failed to return home from a visit to the Seattle area in 1987. DNA evidence collected during the investigation did not match profiles in any databases, but ...

    >>
    •   