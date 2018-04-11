Killian Tillie will return for junior season at Gonzaga - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Killian Tillie will return for junior season at Gonzaga

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Forward Killian Tillie will return for his junior year at Gonzaga, helping to form a formidable front court.
  
The 6-foot-10 Tillie said Wednesday that he loved "playing here and being a part of the amazing culture at GU."
  
Tillie's announcement comes three days after forward Rui Hachimura said he would return.
  
They join San Jose State transfer Brandon Clarke, a first-team All-Mountain West selection as a sophomore, and sophomore center Jacob Larsen in the front court.
  
Tillie, who earned All-WCC honors and was the WCC Tournament's most outstanding player, was second on the team in scoring (12.9), rebounding (5.8) and blocks (37).
  
He made 78 percent of his shots in three WCC Tournament wins, including 13 of 14 3-pointers.
  
Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth straight season.
  
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

