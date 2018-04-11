Man escapes serious injury when mobile home explodes

(AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house.



Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday.



Officials aren't sure when the explosion happened or how long the man might have been unconscious after being thrown 15 to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters) by the blast.



Seidlitz says the man had to walk for 5 to 10 minutes without any shoes on to get to the phone he used to call 911 at around 6:20 a.m.



The house was reduced to a tin roof with a bit of debris underneath. Some debris caught fire.



The man was treated at the hospital and released. Seidlitz did not release his name.

4/11/2018 3:25:02 PM (GMT -7:00)