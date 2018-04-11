Police shut down massive rave at abandoned Toys 'R' Us

Police in London shut down a massive rave at an abandoned Toys 'R' Us store.

The Hounslow Police of West London tweeted they shut down the enormous party on March 31 and arrested five people. Officers poked fun at the call, tweeting a picture, reading: "Thank you for shopping at Raves 'R' Us."

Police said they seized a sound system at the scene of the unlicensed music event. Police tweeted later that “as all attendees and ticket holders are being turned away.”

The once-popular toy retailer declared bankruptcy in September. It announced last month it would shutter or sell most of its stores in the U.S and United Kingdom.