Los Angeles vigil held for hit-and-run victim interrupted by ano

Los Angeles vigil held for hit-and-run victim interrupted by another hit and run

Photo: KTLA Photo: KTLA
LOS ANGELES -

Authorities say a vigil for a cyclist killed in a hit-and-run crash erupted into violence when a pedestrian was struck by a car in another hit-and-run.
  
They say the crowd smashed the window of a responding police vehicle.
  
Police Officer Tony Im says the group gathered Wednesday at a South Los Angeles intersection where a cyclist died a day earlier after being hit by a vehicle.
  
Im says a sedan sped through the intersection Wednesday, hitting and injuring one person.
  
Video from the scene shows the victim flying off the car's hood. Im says the crowd grew angry and threw rocks and bottles at a police vehicle, breaking a window. No officers were hurt.
  
No arrests were reported. Im says investigators are searching for suspects in both crashes.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

