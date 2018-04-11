Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enfo - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enforcement hoodie

PASCO, Wash. -

Pasco Police would like to speak to a man caught shoplifting at Walmart on Road 68 on Monday night about 9 PM. His most noticeable feature is that he was wearing a blue hoodie marked as “Tri-Tech Law Enforcement”.

Officer Julie Lee said she happened to see the man getting ready to cross the street with the Walmart shopping cart containing a tent and a camp ax worth in total a little over $300.

Officer Lee said she simply intended to just warn him that he should not be leaving the lot with Walmart shopping cart. She got as far as getting out and saying, “Hey-“ when the man looked at her, pushed the cart out into Road 68 traffic, and ran off on foot across the road. 

Officer Lee grabbed the cart and attempted to chase him, but gave that up after realizing that traffic was not expecting her and a shopping cart in the middle of Road 68.

When she did follow-up at Walmart, a review of security video made it appear that the man had taken the items without paying a few minutes earlier in an alleged undetected shoplift.

Anyone with info about the man’s identity is urged to call Pasco Police at (509)545-3421 or email Officer Lee at leej@pasco-wa.gov regarding case PP18-18618 Shoplift.

    •   