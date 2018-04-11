City of Spokane conducting downtown parking study

The City of Spokane announced a new study investigating parking in downtown Spokane and the growing University district. The City of Spokane is working with Nelson\Nygaard from Portland, Oregon, on the two separate studies.

Nelson\Nygaard began working on the downtown study in February. The study will examine a number of issues for parking downtown, including parking prices and technology, development and growth trends, angled parking and walking safety. The study area can be found here.

During the study, the City will be asking for feedback, including a forthcoming survey. Nelson\Nygaard is expected to present the final plan and recommendations by February of 2019.

The University District parking study will look at one of the fasting growing areas in Spokane with the goal of understanding parking supply as the city plans the U-District's future. Nelson\Nygaard will work with the City and University District Development Association, UDDA to create a comprehensive parking inventory database that includes on-street meter parking and off-street parking lots.

The University District study will be completed in August.

The City said Wednesday that it will be launching a web page for the study soon which will include an online survey.