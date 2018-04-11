13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017

Posted: Updated:
Washington State Patrol Washington State Patrol
KING COUNTY, Wash. -

Since late 2017 to early this morning there have been 13 Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles struck in King County alone as the troopers were performing their duties which is concerning to WSP officials. Half these collisions were caused by impaired drivers. The other collisions were due to distracted driving or drivers not following the “Move Over” law. The following are just some of the collisions included in the 13.

December 26, 2017

Trooper Patoc was with a blocking disabled vehicle in the Eastgate area of I-90 when his patrol vehicle was struck and pushed into the disabled vehicle which then struck Trooper Patoc as he was outside the vehicle assisting the disabled. The causing driver was not impaired but the investigation showed that distraction was potentially involved. Trooper Patoc is still off work recovering from his injuries.

January 9, 2018

Trooper Roberts was investigating a collision on the left shoulder of I-5 in the downtown Seattle area when a distracted driver struck his patrol vehicle. The driver then struck the vehicle that was involved in the original collision which then struck Trooper Roberts. Thankfully there were only minor injuries.

February 14, 2018

Trooper Gagnon was on the shoulder on EB I-90 when a semi sideswiped his patrol vehicle and continued. Thankfully Trooper Gagnon was not inside his vehicle and was able to avoid injury. This is a prime example of the “Move Over or Slow Down” law not being followed.

March 1, 2018

Trooper Karnofski was on the left shoulder of I-5 investigating a collision when the patrol car was struck by another vehicle which fled the scene. Forunately, Trooper Karnofski’s vehicle was operable and chased the Hit and Run vehicle and subsequently arrested the driver for DUI.

March 10, 2018

Trooper Goodin was on a traffic stop on the shoulder of SB I-5 near the Boeing Access Road when his vehicle was struck. The driver of the causing vehicle was arrested for DUI. Trooper Goodin was inside the vehicle at the time remains off work recovering from injuries.

April 1, 2018

Trooper Ballard was blocking lane 1 on I-5 in the Southcenter area at the scene of a car/pedestrian injury collision. The driver of the causing vehicle was arrested for DUI. Trooper Ballard did not sustain any injuries.

April 11, 2018

This last one occurred this morning about 1:55am SB I-5 just south of Albro. Trooper Draper and Trooper Arata were stopped on the right shoulder administering Field Sobriety Tests to a driver Trooper Draper had stopped. A 34 year old female was traveling SB I-5 and drifted onto the shoulder, striking Trooper Arata’s patrol vehicle pushing it into Trooper Drapers vehicle. A fire ignited and the causing vehicle and the back end of Trooper Arata’s vehicle were engulfed in flames. Thankfully no major injuries. The causing driver was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of DUI, Driving While Suspended and two misdemeanor warrants.

Captain Ron Mead, commander of WSP field operations for District 2 which encompasses all of King County, says he is alarmed by these incidents of patrol cars being struck.

“Troopers are working tirelessly trying to protect the public from impaired and distracted driving, in addition to investigating collisions and keeping traffic flowing. This often requires they sit along the shoulder of the freeway, or even at times blocking lanes of the freeway, to carry out their duties. Although several troopers have been injured during these collisions, I am grateful none of those injuries has proven serious thus far,” Mead said in a news release.

To that end, Captain Mead has reiterated to his troopers that the days of giving warning to drivers not adhering to the ‘Move Over’ law should be over. The danger to first responders conducting their important work alongside the freeways is too great, and the resulting injuries to these first responders and citizens alike too real, to not step up enforcement.

In addition, Captain Mead gives this simple advice: “When you are driving, focus on driving and don’t drive impaired. Troopers and other first responders are working inches from traffic driving by often at freeway speeds, and the resulting crashes can be catastrophic to them. They, like every motorist, deserve an opportunity to make it home at the end of their shifts.”

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:01 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:01:38 GMT

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

    >>

  • Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-04-11 13:39:08 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

    >>

  • Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:33 AM EDT2018-04-11 06:33:43 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli

    Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:35 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:35:03 GMT

    PASCO, Wash. (KNDU) - Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night. Sent to us by a student, the Facebook video shows the insects burrowed in multiple stalks from the school's salad bar.

    >>

    PASCO, Wash. (KNDU) - Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night. Sent to us by a student, the Facebook video shows the insects burrowed in multiple stalks from the school's salad bar.

    >>

  • Spokane, community agencies practice response to infection disease threats

    Spokane, community agencies practice response to infection disease threats

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:31 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:31:13 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If something like an ebola outbreak was to happen, are we prepared? Federal and local agencies teamed up on Wednesday to practice through a simulation. They brought in a large Medevac plane to practice their response to infectious disease threats. As a part of the exercise, they moved two people hypothetically with Ebola from Boise to Sacred Heart here in Spokane, which has a special pathogens unit. “Some people ask me ‘why here? We don't want any...

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - If something like an ebola outbreak was to happen, are we prepared? Federal and local agencies teamed up on Wednesday to practice through a simulation. They brought in a large Medevac plane to practice their response to infectious disease threats. As a part of the exercise, they moved two people hypothetically with Ebola from Boise to Sacred Heart here in Spokane, which has a special pathogens unit. “Some people ask me ‘why here? We don't want any...

    >>

  • Committee asks for more time to review sex education curriculum for Spokane Public Schools

    Committee asks for more time to review sex education curriculum for Spokane Public Schools

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 01:20:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  The committee that reviews changes to how the Spokane Public School District teaches elementary and middle school sex education met Wednesday, but said it needs more time to review proposed curriculum. The Human Growth and Development Citizen Advisory Committee was scheduled to vote to send the planned curriculum for staff review and adoption by the school board. However, the committee said it wants to review each lesson before voting. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. -  The committee that reviews changes to how the Spokane Public School District teaches elementary and middle school sex education met Wednesday, but said it needs more time to review proposed curriculum. The Human Growth and Development Citizen Advisory Committee was scheduled to vote to send the planned curriculum for staff review and adoption by the school board. However, the committee said it wants to review each lesson before voting. 

    >>
    •   