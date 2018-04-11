Law enforcement officers face off in Battle of the Badges hockey game for a good cause

Some light passing Wednesday between Ward Crawford and Darren Dinwoodie is all the two will have before Friday.

“Darren and I have been playing hockey with each other longer than what we care to admit to,” Crawford said.

Ward, a sergeant with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and Darren, a background examiner with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, are the captains for their respective teams.

Law enforcement and first responders across north Idaho and members of the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will square off on the ice.

Both teams have considerable experience, but it’s less for pride and more for Moore.

“It seemed like a really good fit being passionate about hockey and about the cause behind it being in law enforcement,” Crawford said.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will go to the Sergeant Greg Moore K27 Memorial in McEuen Park.

Something both teams easily got behind

“As soon as that final horn blows we're all back on the same team once again and happy to have helped out anyway we could have,” Dinwoodie said.

The puck drops Friday, April 13th, 2018, at 6:30 P.M. at the Frontier Ice Arnea on Seltice Way in Coeur d’Alene.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.