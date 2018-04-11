Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Mendocino County Sheriff's Office
PORTLAND, Ore. -

(AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital.
  
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24.
  
Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not related to the family.
  
On March 26, Cheryl Hart called a Clark County emergency dispatcher to report that she had not heard back from her friend in two days.
  
Hours after she called authorities, the family's SUV was discovered at the bottom of a scenic cliff. Authorities found the bodies of Sarah and Jennifer Hart and three of their adopted children. Three other children are still missing.
  
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

    •   