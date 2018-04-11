Spokane barber lifts kids' spirits by giving free haircuts

Spokane barber lifts kids' spirits by giving free haircutsPosted: Updated:
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window. A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.>>
WATCH: Fight breaks out on Great Falls bus between student and aide
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - An altercation between a bus aide and a 14-year-old student in Great Falls, Montana has gone viral and is now being investigated by law enforcement. The argument was caught on camera by another student shortly before it became physical.>>
Broadcast commentator loses 2nd job after Parkland survivor tweet
NEW YORK (AP) - A conservative commentator who tweeted about using "a hot poker" to sexually assault a 17-year-old survivor of the Florida high school shooting has lost a second St. Louis broadcast job. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Esther-Mireya Tejeda of Entercom Communications said Tuesday night that KFTK-FM has "parted ways" with Jamie Allman.>>
Texas nurse arrested and held on murder charges after patient dies
DALLAS (AP) - A former nurse who was fired last month from a Texas hospital is being held on a murder charge after one patient died and two others slipped into vegetative states. The Texas Board of Nursing in March suspended William George Davis' license after determining he entered three patients' rooms at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital in Tyler and "performed an intervention" that either killed or critically harmed them.>>
Chiawana High School students find aphids in their cafeteria broccoli
PASCO, Wash. (KNDU) - Enjoying lunch in the Chiawana High School cafeteria soon turned unappetizing for students when a video of insects crawling in their broccoli went viral late Tuesday night. Sent to us by a student, the Facebook video shows the insects burrowed in multiple stalks from the school's salad bar.>>
Spokane, community agencies practice response to infection disease threats
SPOKANE, Wash. - If something like an ebola outbreak was to happen, are we prepared? Federal and local agencies teamed up on Wednesday to practice through a simulation. They brought in a large Medevac plane to practice their response to infectious disease threats. As a part of the exercise, they moved two people hypothetically with Ebola from Boise to Sacred Heart here in Spokane, which has a special pathogens unit. “Some people ask me ‘why here? We don't want any...>>
Committee asks for more time to review sex education curriculum for Spokane Public Schools
SPOKANE, Wash. - The committee that reviews changes to how the Spokane Public School District teaches elementary and middle school sex education met Wednesday, but said it needs more time to review proposed curriculum. The Human Growth and Development Citizen Advisory Committee was scheduled to vote to send the planned curriculum for staff review and adoption by the school board. However, the committee said it wants to review each lesson before voting.>>
Spokane barber lifts kids' spirits by giving free haircuts
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new haircut can do wonders for your confidence. That’s something all barbers know well and that’s a reason why one barber wants to give back. Nick Dugas works at the Yard Barbershop in Hillyard along Market Street. He was there the time three boys from the Northeast Youth Center walked in needing a haircut. Dugas says the man from the center told him they couldn’t afford one. So Dugas gave them fresh new styles, free of charge. “I just know ...>>
Death toll in Canada bus crash rises to 16
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) - The death toll in a Canadian bus crash involving a junior hockey team has risen to 16 after a woman who worked as trainer for the team died. The family of Dayna Brons says the 25-year-old died Wednesday in Saskatoon hospital from injuries sustained in the accident. Her family says she will be remembered for her smile and her love of sports.>>
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
Law enforcement officers face off in Battle of the Badges hockey game for a good cause
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Some light passing Wednesday between Ward Crawford and Darren Dinwoodie is all the two will have before Friday. “Darren and I have been playing hockey with each other longer than what we care to admit to,” Crawford said. Ward, a sergeant with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, and Darren, a background examiner with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, are the captains for their respective teams.>>
13 WSP vehicles hit while on duty in King County since late 2017
KING COUNTY, Wash. - Since late 2017 to early this morning there have been 13 Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles struck in King County alone as the troopers were performing their duties which is concerning to WSP officials. Half these collisions were caused by impaired drivers. The other collisions were due to distracted driving or drivers not following the “Move Over” law. The following are just some of the collisions included in the>>
City of Spokane conducting downtown parking study
SPOKANE, Wash. - The City of Spokane announced a new study investigating parking in downtown Spokane and the growing University district. The City of Spokane is working with Nelson\Nygaard from Portland, Oregon, on the two separate studies. Nelson\Nygaard began working on the downtown study in February.>>
Police search for shoplifting suspect wearing Tri-Tech Law Enforcement hoodie
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police would like to speak to a man caught shoplifting at Walmart on Road 68 on Monday night about 9 PM. His most noticeable feature is that he was wearing a blue hoodie marked as “Tri-Tech Law Enforcement”. Officer Julie Lee said she happened to see the man getting ready to cross the street with the Walmart shopping cart containing a tent and a camp ax worth in total a little over $300. Officer Lee said she>>
