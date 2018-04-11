Spokane barber lifts kids' spirits by giving free haircuts

A new haircut can do wonders for your confidence. That’s something all barbers know well and that’s a reason why one barber wants to give back.

Nick Dugas works at the Yard Barbershop in Hillyard along Market Street. He was there the time three boys from the Northeast Youth Center walked in needing a haircut. Dugas says the man from the center told him they couldn’t afford one. So Dugas gave them fresh new styles, free of charge.

“I just know how it is when you get a haircut and you leave you feel so much better about yourself. You’re like a new person,” Dugas says.

You can see that in the photo the Northeast Youth Center posted to Facebook. Part of the post reads “we will never forget the look of confidence the boys had that day.”

“It made me feel good. Seeing those kids’ faces when they left, their style when they left – they’re happy about it,” Dugas says.

Dugas grew up in Hillyard and he wants to do what he can for other kids.

“It’s giving back. It makes the kid feel so much better about themselves when they get a haircut. It makes them happy, makes them feel better at school, makes them feel like they can do anything,” he says.

Dugas wants to continue to give back. He’s working on some other opportunities for free haircuts for kids.