Committee asks for more time to review sex education curriculum for Spokane Public Schools

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The committee that reviews changes to how the Spokane Public School District teaches elementary and middle school sex education met Wednesday, but said it needs more time to review proposed curriculum.

The Human Growth and Development Citizen Advisory Committee was scheduled to vote to send the planned curriculum for staff review and adoption by the school board. However, the committee said it wants to review each lesson before voting.

Last year, the committee voted to move forward with the new curriculum, but district staff removed it from the board’s agenda before it could be adopted.

Some find the curriculum controversial because Planned Parenthood wrote a portion of it. However, school board member Deana Brower said it only accounts for 12 of the roughly 100 lessons and does not cover 4th or 5th grade.

Committee members voiced their concerns during the two-hour review Wednesday, stating the curriculum is not very inclusive of LGBTQ students. Others argue the proposed lessons state that abstinence is the safest way to avoid STDs, but doesn’t use examples of how it might be physically, emotionally, and ethically beneficial.

The committee wants to review and make recommendations to some of the 100 lessons before they vote.

The committee's next meeting is scheduled for May 2.

