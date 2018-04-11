City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below:

"I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything to do with why I chose to run for office. I also believe and have respect for our constitution which calls for the separation of church and state. And I do not believe it is appropriate to do the pledge from the dais of an official government meeting."

