Dogs missing 22 days found in Medical Lake missile silo

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -

For the past three weeks, a family in Medical Lake desperately searched for their two dogs that went missing out of their yard.

They nearly lost all hope, until they heard a bark coming from underground.

"I was freaking out crying, ecstatic that they were both still alive," said Jessica Donges, the owner of two German Shepherds, Zeus and Ziva.

On March 19th, her husband called to say Zeus and Ziva were no where to be found.

They did everything to try to find them, including putting up flyers and posting on Facebook.

“We still had the hole open in our fence, hoping they would come back through it themselves," said Donges.

But one day, when hope was nearly gone, something incredible happened.  “I went through another hole in the fence on the other side of our fence and was just kind of slowly traveling back through the silos and I heard a bark, just a single bark," said Donges.

She looked under a huge garage door and sure enough, she found her dogs. “Over to the right, there was this gigantic hole that they fell in, just deep enough basically so they couldn't get out on their own. They were in the pitch dark for 22 days underground in a missile silo," she said.

She called 911 because she knew she couldn't safely rescue them.

Now, she couldn't be more grateful to be with her best friends again.

Donges says her dogs were severely malnourished. She took them to the vet and they have to gain a couple of pounds but otherwise, they are doing OK. 

