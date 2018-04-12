11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park

Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon.

When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home. While walking home, a green cargo van stopped near him. A man got out of the front passenger seat and approached the boy, saying something like, "Come here. I have something for you." The boy immediately turned and ran away.

The person who approached the boy is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He had mid length brown hair, a brown mustache and a strip of brown hair on his chin.

The man got out of a light, possibly sage green cargo type van with white scratches on both sides. The van had dark tinted windows on the front driver and passenger doors and the two doors in the back of the van. There were no windows on the rear sides of the van. The van's license plate appeared to be an Idaho Wildlife Bluebird plate. Anyone with information about this van or its occupant is urged to call Coeur d'Alene Police at 208-769-2320.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department would like to remind parents to have conversations with

their children about strangers and what to do if they are approached by someone they don't

know. Some safety tips are: