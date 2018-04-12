11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approa - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon.

When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home. While walking home, a green cargo van stopped near him. A man got out of the front passenger seat and approached the boy, saying something like, "Come here. I have something for you." The boy immediately turned and ran away.

The person who approached the boy is described as a white man between 30 and 40 years old. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. He had mid length brown hair, a brown mustache and a strip of brown hair on his chin.

The man got out of a light, possibly sage green cargo type van with white scratches on both sides. The van had dark tinted windows on the front driver and passenger doors and the two doors in the back of the van. There were no windows on the rear sides of the van. The van's license plate appeared to be an Idaho Wildlife Bluebird plate. Anyone with information about this van or its occupant is urged to call Coeur d'Alene Police at 208-769-2320.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department would like to remind parents to have conversations with
their children about strangers and what to do if they are approached by someone they don't
know. Some safety tips are:

  • Don't go anywhere with someone you don't know
  • If you are approached by a stranger, get help immediately
  • When looking for help, always go to a trusted adult
  • Avoid walking anywhere alone; use the buddy system
  • Report any suspicious activity immediately

  Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys

    BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.

  Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.

  Spokane neighbors help find hit-and-run driver

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Mary Stolte's morning started out with a bang... literally. For more than half a century, she's called the Franklin Park neighborhood home, but never had a close call like the one she had Tuesday morning. Stolte's neighbor saw the whole thing from out her window.  A speeding driver tried negotiating a corner and missed.

  11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.

  Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That's a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman's body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

  Push for life jacket law on Spokane River

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul Delaney has been an avid whitewater rafter for 40 years. He knows the Spokane River like the paddle he uses to navigate it  "We use this river very regularly and we know how wonderful it is but on the other hand if you're not prepared how dangerous it can be," said the co-founder of the Northwest White Water Association Paul Delaney.

    •   