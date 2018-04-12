Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recover - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.

Then on Wednesday, out of the blue, Ashley got a call from work.Her coworkers found an envelope near the bathrooms. The flash drive filled with pictures of her family was inside.

 "I'd say thank you for it, but they make me sick," Walker said, "The thought that they've already taken so much from me and my kids is sickening."

But through the pain thieves caused came hope. After seeing our original story, a complete stranger contacted Walker wanting to help by taken care of her broken window and her rent money that was stolen. The only thing he asked in return was that she pay the kindness forward.

" He didn't have to go out of his way to help me, but he helped me pay my rent and get my window fixed. He was a blessing. A serious blessing," Walker said.

She says if there's any good that has come from this nightmare it's the reminder that there are still good people out there. 

