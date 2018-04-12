Highway 195 partially blocked after injury rollover crash near Colfax

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two vehicles have been involved in an injury rollover crash near Colfax.

The crash happened in the southbound lane of highway 195 at milepost 43 in Whitman County which is about 5 miles north of Colfax.

The road is partially blocked. Avoid the area if possible or take an alternate route. No word on specific injuries.