Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would

Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she wouldPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered
Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.>>
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
Police investigating after Coeur d'Alene woman says she was raped by random man early Tuesday morning
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating a reported rape that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a woman reported being raped by an unknown man at around 2:30 a.m. on N. 18th Street, north of Sherman Ave. The woman said she was walking home and was approached by a man she did not know.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would
Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would
MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan - Do you take your dreams seriously? Do you think your dreams are ever trying to tell you something? After reading this story, maybe you will. A Michigan woman who recently won more than $220,000 playing the lottery, is giving all the credit to a dream she had. The Michigan Lottery Connect, says the woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but in a news release, they explain how the woman says she's always paid close attention to her dreams.>>
MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan - Do you take your dreams seriously? Do you think your dreams are ever trying to tell you something? After reading this story, maybe you will. A Michigan woman who recently won more than $220,000 playing the lottery, is giving all the credit to a dream she had. The Michigan Lottery Connect, says the woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but in a news release, they explain how the woman says she's always paid close attention to her dreams.>>
Montana man thrown from mobile home during propane explosion
Montana man thrown from mobile home during propane explosion
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. (AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house. Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday.>>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. (AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house. Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday.>>
Highway 195 partially blocked after injury rollover crash near Colfax
Highway 195 partially blocked after injury rollover crash near ColfaxWHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two vehicles have been involved in an injury rollover crash near Colfax. The crash happened in the southbound lane of highway 195 at milepost 43 in Whitman County which is about 5 miles north of Colfax. The road is partially blocked. Avoid the area if possible or take an alternate route. No word on specific injuries.>>WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two vehicles have been involved in an injury rollover crash near Colfax. The crash happened in the southbound lane of highway 195 at milepost 43 in Whitman County which is about 5 miles north of Colfax. The road is partially blocked. Avoid the area if possible or take an alternate route. No word on specific injuries.>>
PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomber
PHOTOS: Flying high over Spokane in WWII B-17 bomber
SPOKANE, Wash. - Your chance to take flight in a restored WWII B-17 bomber is happening this weekend at Felts Field. The Madras Maiden has landed in Spokane, marking 73 years since the end of WWII. The tour, hosted by The Liberty Foundation, includes a completely restored Boeing B-17, which will be available to the public for flights and tours this weekend at Felts Field.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Your chance to take flight in a restored WWII B-17 bomber is happening this weekend at Felts Field. The Madras Maiden has landed in Spokane, marking 73 years since the end of WWII. The tour, hosted by The Liberty Foundation, includes a completely restored Boeing B-17, which will be available to the public for flights and tours this weekend at Felts Field.>>
Army: Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training
Army: Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier killed in training
TACOMA, Wash. - Army officials say a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was killed during a training accident at the National Training Center in California.>>
TACOMA, Wash. - Army officials say a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was killed during a training accident at the National Training Center in California. The News Tribune reports the Army announced Wednesday that the 7th Infantry Division soldier was training at Fort Irwin when he died. Lt. Col. Fred Williams says no further information will be released until the soldier's relatives are notified and an investigation into the incident is finished.>>
Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered
Flash drive with priceless photos stolen in car break-in recovered
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Last Tuesday Ashley Walker was leaving work when she suddenly noticed her SUV had been broken into. Thieves had gotten away with her credit cards, debit cards, rent money for the next two months along with a flash drive that contained photos of her father, who passed away a year ago. Walker said it was the only connection to her dad she had left.>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
Push for life jacket law on Spokane River
Push for life jacket law on Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul Delaney has been an avid whitewater rafter for 40 years. He knows the Spokane River like the paddle he uses to navigate it "We use this river very regularly and we know how wonderful it is but on the other hand if you're not prepared how dangerous it can be," said the co-founder of the Northwest White Water Association Paul Delaney.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Paul Delaney has been an avid whitewater rafter for 40 years. He knows the Spokane River like the paddle he uses to navigate it "We use this river very regularly and we know how wonderful it is but on the other hand if you're not prepared how dangerous it can be," said the co-founder of the Northwest White Water Association Paul Delaney.>>
Dogs missing 22 days found in Medical Lake missile silo
Dogs missing 22 days found in Medical Lake missile silo
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - For the past three weeks, a family in Medical Lake desperately searched for their two dogs that went missing out of their yard. They nearly lost all hope, until they heard a bark coming from underground. "I was freaking out crying, ecstatic that they were both still alive," said Jessica Donges, the owner of two German Shepherds, Zeus and Ziva.>>
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. - For the past three weeks, a family in Medical Lake desperately searched for their two dogs that went missing out of their yard. They nearly lost all hope, until they heard a bark coming from underground. "I was freaking out crying, ecstatic that they were both still alive," said Jessica Donges, the owner of two German Shepherds, Zeus and Ziva.>>