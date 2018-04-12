Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would

MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan - Do you take your dreams seriously? Do you think your dreams are ever trying to tell you something? After reading this story, maybe you will.



A Michigan woman who recently won more than $220,000 playing the lottery, is giving all the credit to a dream she had.



The Michigan Lottery Connect, says the woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but in a news release, they explain how the woman says she's always paid close attention to her dreams. So naturally, when she had a dream that she won the lottery, she went out and bought a ticket for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot and watched her dreams come true.



“I woke up Sunday morning after having a dream about winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot," said the 56-year-old. “I got dressed, got in my car, and drove to my favorite store to buy a couple tickets.”



The ticket was purchased from the Moravian Liquor Shoppe in Clinton Township.



She says she plans to use the money to pay bills, invest in her business and share with her daughters.



“I always pay attention to my dreams. I’ve been dreaming about winning the Powerball jackpot too, so you all will be seeing me again real soon,” the player said.