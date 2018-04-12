Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho.



The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.



Officials haven't released details about the type of incident reported at the Radioactive Waste Management Complex, where radioactive waste from around the country was buried for decades.



Workers have been digging up the waste at the isolated desert site for shipment to a storage facility in New Mexico.



Idaho National Laboratory Joint Information Center spokeswoman Laura Scheele says there's no information about any injuries or possible radioactive contamination.



Officials say there is no risk to the public.

