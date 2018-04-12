$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

Posted: Updated:


NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.

Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

The previously unreported payment preceded by eight months a $150,000 payment the company made to an ex-Playboy Playmate who alleged an affair with Trump.

Federal authorities are now investigating any connections between Trump's longtime lawyer Michael Cohen and that payment to the ex-playmate.

On Wednesday, a sister publication of the Enquirer reported that it had paid Sajudin in late 2015 but claimed his tip wasn't true.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

    Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:16:09 GMT
    Mendocino County Sheriff's OfficeMendocino County Sheriff's Office
    Mendocino County Sheriff's OfficeMendocino County Sheriff's Office

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...

    >>

  • City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:20:38 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

  • Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:49:37 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:49:33 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

    >>

  • Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:00:26 GMT

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>

  • Feds want to protect butterfly found only on San Juan Island

    Feds want to protect butterfly found only on San Juan Island

    Thursday, April 12 2018 10:23 AM EDT2018-04-12 14:23:13 GMT

    SEATTLE (AP) - Federal wildlife officials want to protect a rare white and green butterfly found only on Washington's San Juan Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the island marble butterfly has been declining since it was rediscovered on the island in 1998. The agency is proposing to list the butterfly as endangered and to designate about 813 acres of mostly public land on San Juan Island as critical habitat for them.

    >>

    SEATTLE (AP) - Federal wildlife officials want to protect a rare white and green butterfly found only on Washington's San Juan Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the island marble butterfly has been declining since it was rediscovered on the island in 1998. The agency is proposing to list the butterfly as endangered and to designate about 813 acres of mostly public land on San Juan Island as critical habitat for them.

    >>
    •   