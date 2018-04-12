VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of ca - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car

Posted: Updated:

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car.

It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin.

Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely.

It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place.

Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:00:26 GMT

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>

  • City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 10:20 PM EDT2018-04-12 02:20:38 GMT

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

    >>

  • Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

    Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-04-12 00:16:09 GMT
    Mendocino County Sheriff's OfficeMendocino County Sheriff's Office
    Mendocino County Sheriff's OfficeMendocino County Sheriff's Office

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...

    >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car

    VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car

    Thursday, April 12 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-04-12 16:45:56 GMT
    BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>
    BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>

  • $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    $30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:49 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:49:33 GMT

    NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

    >>

    NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.

    >>

  • Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho

    Thursday, April 12 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-04-12 15:00:26 GMT

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

    >>
    •   