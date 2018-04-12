VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car.

It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin.

Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely.

It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place.

Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.