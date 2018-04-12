Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park

SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington woman is warning others after her puppy nearly died after eating marijuana in a public park.
 
KOMO-TV reports Hannah Puzas, of Seattle, on Monday took her French Bulldog, Jacques, to the Woodland off-leash area near Green Lake.
 
Puzas says all of sudden the puppy became lethargic and shaky, acting as though he were drunk. Eventually he started leaking urine.
 
Puzas rushed him to Emerald City Emergency Clinic, where the veterinarian told her Jacques most likely ate marijuana left in the park.
 
The veterinarian treated Jacques with fluids and activated charcoal, and he made a rapid recovery.
 
Dr. Clare Foley, veterinarian at Emerald City, says ingesting marijuana can be fatal for dogs.
 
Foley estimates her clinic sees several of these cases every month. She says she also has seen dogs ingest methamphetamine, tranquilizers and more.
 


Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

