Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park

Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in parkPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho
Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
11-year-old Spokane Valley boy arrested for making school shooting threats on Snapchat
11-year-old Spokane Valley boy arrested for making school shooting threats on Snapchat
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a middle school student after receiving information about a Snapchat threatening a school shooting. Deputies say the Snapchat contained a picture of a gun, along with the threat. The 11-year-old boy told deputies it was a joke. Deputies say the original Snapchat was sent by the boy to another student.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a middle school student after receiving information about a Snapchat threatening a school shooting. Deputies say the Snapchat contained a picture of a gun, along with the threat. The 11-year-old boy told deputies it was a joke. Deputies say the original Snapchat was sent by the boy to another student.>>
Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park
Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington woman is warning others after her puppy nearly died after eating marijuana in a public park. KOMO-TV reports Hannah Puzas, of Seattle, on Monday took her French Bulldog, Jacques, to the Woodland off-leash area near Green Lake. Puzas says all of sudden the puppy became lethargic and shaky, acting as though he were drunk. Eventually he started leaking urine.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington woman is warning others after her puppy nearly died after eating marijuana in a public park. KOMO-TV reports Hannah Puzas, of Seattle, on Monday took her French Bulldog, Jacques, to the Woodland off-leash area near Green Lake. Puzas says all of sudden the puppy became lethargic and shaky, acting as though he were drunk. Eventually he started leaking urine.>>
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
DETROIT (AP) - Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe. The move announced Thursday is one of several actions taken by the ride-hailing company under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Cause-row-SHA-hee).>>
DETROIT (AP) - Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe. The move announced Thursday is one of several actions taken by the ride-hailing company under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Cause-row-SHA-hee).>>
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of carBASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
$30,000 rumor? Tabloid paid for, spiked, salacious Trump tip
NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.>>
NEW YORK (AP) - The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran. Dino Sajudin (saw-JOO-dihn) signed a contract with American Media Inc. that barred him from discussing his tip with anyone.>>
Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho
Emergency Operations Center activated at nuclear site in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.>>
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say they've activated an Emergency Operations Center and crews are responding to a reported incident at a nuclear site in eastern Idaho. The U.S. Department of Energy in a statement Thursday morning says it's gathering information about the incident at the 890-square-mile (2,305-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.>>
Feds want to protect butterfly found only on San Juan Island
Feds want to protect butterfly found only on San Juan Island
SEATTLE (AP) - Federal wildlife officials want to protect a rare white and green butterfly found only on Washington's San Juan Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the island marble butterfly has been declining since it was rediscovered on the island in 1998. The agency is proposing to list the butterfly as endangered and to designate about 813 acres of mostly public land on San Juan Island as critical habitat for them.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Federal wildlife officials want to protect a rare white and green butterfly found only on Washington's San Juan Island. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the island marble butterfly has been declining since it was rediscovered on the island in 1998. The agency is proposing to list the butterfly as endangered and to designate about 813 acres of mostly public land on San Juan Island as critical habitat for them.>>
Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would
Michigan woman wins lottery after listening to dream that told her she would
MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan - Do you take your dreams seriously? Do you think your dreams are ever trying to tell you something? After reading this story, maybe you will. A Michigan woman who recently won more than $220,000 playing the lottery, is giving all the credit to a dream she had. The Michigan Lottery Connect, says the woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but in a news release, they explain how the woman says she's always paid close attention to her dreams.>>
MACOMB COUNTY, Michigan - Do you take your dreams seriously? Do you think your dreams are ever trying to tell you something? After reading this story, maybe you will. A Michigan woman who recently won more than $220,000 playing the lottery, is giving all the credit to a dream she had. The Michigan Lottery Connect, says the woman is choosing to remain anonymous, but in a news release, they explain how the woman says she's always paid close attention to her dreams.>>
Montana man thrown from mobile home during propane explosion
Montana man thrown from mobile home during propane explosion
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. (AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house. Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday.>>
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont. (AP) - A central Montana man escaped serious injury when he was thrown from his mobile home in a propane explosion that destroyed the house. Meagher County Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Seidlitz says the man reported waking up in a snow bank Wednesday.>>
Highway 195 partially blocked after injury rollover crash near Colfax
Highway 195 partially blocked after injury rollover crash near ColfaxWHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two vehicles have been involved in an injury rollover crash near Colfax. The crash happened in the southbound lane of highway 195 at milepost 43 in Whitman County which is about 5 miles north of Colfax. The road is partially blocked. Avoid the area if possible or take an alternate route. No word on specific injuries.>>WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. - Two vehicles have been involved in an injury rollover crash near Colfax. The crash happened in the southbound lane of highway 195 at milepost 43 in Whitman County which is about 5 miles north of Colfax. The road is partially blocked. Avoid the area if possible or take an alternate route. No word on specific injuries.>>