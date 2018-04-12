11-year-old Spokane Valley boy arrested for making school shooting threats on Snapchat

Spokane Valley deputies arrested a middle school student after receiving information about a Snapchat threatening a school shooting.

Deputies say the Snapchat contained a picture of a gun, along with the threat. The 11-year-old boy told deputies it was a joke.

Deputies say the original Snapchat was sent by the boy to another student. The replayed the message for a youth group leader, who reported to an adult.

Witnesses said the message stated, "There's going to be a school shooting tomorrow. Tell your Mama. Psych." and was sent with a picture of a rifle.

A deputy contacted the 11-year-old boy who was cooperative and said it was meant as a joke.

"Two of his friends replied to the message saying it was messed up and the cops are coming," Deputy Mark Gregory said in a release. "He said he apologized to both friends and realized afterward he had made a bad decision."

The boy was arrested and taken to the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Facility where he was charged with Threats to Bomb or Injure Property, which is a felony.

"Spokane County will have a zero-tolerance policy for making threats toward shooting up a school or classmates and if you make such threats, we will arrest you,” Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said.

"We ask parents of school-aged students to talk with their children about social media and know what applications they are using," the Sheriff's Office said. "Some of these apps, such as Snapchat, make it nearly impossible to monitor activities as they delete posts/messages automatically. Other apps are designed to look harmless but enable pictures/screenshots to be hidden or locked from view without secretly entering a password. It is up to each parent how they raise their children, which includes the use of social media. Please be aware of these apps and technologies specifically designed to be secret. The entire world can be accessed from a smartphone, tablet or computer, all of which have photo and video capabilities."