Idaho to set guidelines for adult scholarship fund for undergraduate degrees

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Board of Education is preparing to set new eligibility guidelines for scholarship funds designed to help working adults finish their undergraduate degrees.



Officials announced Thursday that the board will finalize eligibility and award details when board members meet next week in Moscow.



Earlier this year, Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter signed into a law a bill that would allow 20 percent of the state's scholarship fund to be awarded to adult students who already have some college credits looking to finish their degree or certificate.



The proposal had previously faced resistance for several years from some lawmakers who said the state should be helping younger students and not funding handouts to adults.



Eligible adult learners will be able to begin applying for the fund starting July 1.

