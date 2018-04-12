7 arrested, including correctional officers, in drug and contraband smuggling scheme at Idaho prisons

7 arrested, including correctional officers, in drug and contraband smuggling scheme at Idaho prisonsPosted: Updated:
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapee
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say a woman's obituary helped federal agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison. The U.S. Marshals Service says 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym. The agency says investigators tracked him down after an obituary for his mother in Houston listed a son named Stephen Chavez, the same alias Paris ...>>
Infants at Missoula daycare exposed to meth by caregiver
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 30-year-old Missoula daycare worker faces child endangerment and drug charges after prosecutors say she was using methamphetamine while caring for infants. Autumn Sienna Heinz was charged Wednesday with criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief. Her bail was set at $150,000. She did not enter a plea. YMCA Interim Executive Director Heather Foster says Heinz would have had direct contact with about 12 babies. &nb...>>
Study shows bathroom hand dryers spray fecal particles onto hands
KHQ.COM - When using a public bathroom the goal for the germ-conscious people is usually to touch as few surfaces as possible. For this reason, many opt to use hand dryers to dry their hands, especially if the dryers are touchless. However, a new study shows this may not be a sanitary option at all. The study findings were published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology and show hand dryers can actually be major germ spreaders.>>
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
7 arrested, including correctional officers, in drug and contraband smuggling scheme at Idaho prisons
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Seven people, including several correctional officers, are facing federal charges after prosecutors said they conspired to traffic drugs and smuggle contraband into Idaho prisons. U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the indictments made by two separate grand juries on Thursday morning.>>
Idaho to set guidelines for adult scholarship fund for undergraduate degrees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho State Board of Education is preparing to set new eligibility guidelines for scholarship funds designed to help working adults finish their undergraduate degrees. Officials announced Thursday that the board will finalize eligibility and award details when board members meet next week in Moscow.>>
11-year-old Spokane Valley boy arrested for making school shooting threats on Snapchat
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies arrested a middle school student after receiving information about a Snapchat threatening a school shooting. Deputies say the Snapchat contained a picture of a gun, along with the threat. The 11-year-old boy told deputies it was a joke. Deputies say the original Snapchat was sent by the boy to another student.>>
Puppy nearly dies after eating marijuana left in park
SEATTLE (AP) - A Washington woman is warning others after her puppy nearly died after eating marijuana in a public park. KOMO-TV reports Hannah Puzas, of Seattle, on Monday took her French Bulldog, Jacques, to the Woodland off-leash area near Green Lake. Puzas says all of sudden the puppy became lethargic and shaky, acting as though he were drunk. Eventually he started leaking urine.>>
Uber to up its background checks for drivers
DETROIT (AP) - Uber will start doing annual criminal background checks on U.S. drivers and hire a company that constantly monitors criminal arrests as it tries to do a better job of keeping riders safe. The move announced Thursday is one of several actions taken by the ride-hailing company under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi (Cause-row-SHA-hee).>>
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of car
VIDEO: Firefighters rescue puppy with heads stuck in wheel of carBASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - A puppy in Texas was rescued after getting its tiny head stuck in the wheel of a car. It happened Friday in the city of Bastrop, southeast of Austin. Firefighters first attempted to free the dog using oil and the jaws of life before eventually twisting it out safely. It's unclear how the puppy got stuck in the first place. Once freed it was reunited with its mother after the firefighters saved the day.>>