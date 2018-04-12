7 arrested, including correctional officers, in drug and contrab - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

7 arrested, including correctional officers, in drug and contraband smuggling scheme at Idaho prisons

Posted:

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Seven people, including several correctional officers, are facing federal charges after prosecutors said they conspired to traffic drugs and smuggle contraband into Idaho prisons.
 
U.S. Attorney Bart Davis announced the indictments made by two separate grand juries on Thursday morning.
 
In a prepared statement, federal prosecutors say four current Idaho Department of Correction officers conspired to smuggle drugs and contraband cigarettes, and a former IDOC correctional officer, former inmate and a Meridian woman tried to smuggle contraband including cell phones into a prison.
 
All seven were arrested Thursday and they couldn't be immediately reached for comment. It wasn't known if they had been appointed attorneys.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge

    IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.

  • City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance

    Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it.  In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...

  • Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...

  • Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapee

    OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say a woman's obituary helped federal agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison. The U.S. Marshals Service says 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym. The agency says investigators tracked him down after an obituary for his mother in Houston listed a son named Stephen Chavez, the same alias Paris ...

  • Infants at Missoula daycare exposed to meth by caregiver

    MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 30-year-old Missoula daycare worker faces child endangerment and drug charges after prosecutors say she was using methamphetamine while caring for infants. Autumn Sienna Heinz was charged Wednesday with criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief. Her bail was set at $150,000. She did not enter a plea. YMCA Interim Executive Director Heather Foster says Heinz would have had direct contact with about 12 babies. &nb...

  • Study shows bathroom hand dryers spray fecal particles onto hands

    KHQ.COM - When using a public bathroom the goal for the germ-conscious people is usually to touch as few surfaces as possible. For this reason, many opt to use hand dryers to dry their hands, especially if the dryers are touchless.  However, a new study shows this may not be a sanitary option at all.  The study findings were published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology and show hand dryers can actually be major germ spreaders.  

