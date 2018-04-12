Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapee

Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapeePosted: Updated:
Emergency Operations activation at Idaho nuclear plant caused by rupture of barrel with radioactive sludge
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels.>>
City councilwoman rejects Pledge of Allegiance
Spokane, Wash. KHQ received an email tip that city councilwoman Kate Burke was not saying the Pledge of Allegiance, so we looked into it. In several videos from city council meetings, Burke did stand but did not put her hand over her heart or recite the Pledge of Allegiance. KHQ did reach out to Burke for an interview, but she declined. Instead, she sent this statement below: "I absolutely love and believe in my country and our community which has everything...>>
Friend: Hart sent 3 a.m. text days before SUV cliff crash
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Emergency call records from Washington state show one of the mothers who died when an SUV plunged off a California cliff sent a text two days before the wreckage was discovered, saying she was so sick she might have to go to a hospital. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Wednesday that the friend said she received the alarming message from Sara Hart at 3 a.m. March 24. Cheryl Hart of Vancouver, Washington, shares the same last name but said she's not re...>>
Court docs: Woman found dead at Spokane recycling plant was reported missing
SPOKANE, Wash. - Murdered then dumped along with trash? That’s a big question after a disturbing discovery where a South Hill woman’s body was found at a Spokane recycling plant last week. The coroner still has not said how 79-year-old Stephanie Standen died but according to court documents, Spokane Police are investigating it as possible second degree murder.>>
11-year-old boy tells Coeur d'Alene Police suspicious man approached him at Landings Park
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police say are looking for a man who approached an 11-year-old boy at Landings Park Wednesday afternoon. When officers responded to a call of a suspicious person, they spoke with the boy who said that after getting off the school bus near the park, he began to walk home.>>
Braless teen told to put bandages on nipples to stop 'distracting' boys
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) - A Florida high-school student who didn't wear a bra one day this week says a school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates. The Bradenton Herald reported 17-year-old Lizzy Martinez decided not to wear a bra under her gray long-sleeve shirt last Monday, and school officials in Bradenton felt she became a target of other students' stares.>>
Pierce County Sheriff's Deputy follows his nose to illegal marijuana grow operation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A few weeks ago, a Pierce County Sheriff's Office Mountain Detachment Deputy was driving on State Route 702. As he passed Christensen Muck Road he suddenly smelled a very strong odor of marijuana; the deputy recalled a conversation he had with a man two weeks earlier during which the citizen told him that he had also smelled a strong odor marijuana coming from a property in the 3800 block of>>
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes first trip to Spokane next week
SPOKANE, Wash. - If you're a Hello Kitty fan, we have the 'purrfect' way for you to spend an upcoming Saturday. On April 21, the Hello Kitty Café truck is visiting Spokane. The truck will be parked outside River Park Square from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. near the entrance to Williams-Sonoma. According to their events page, the truck will feature exclusive items, limited edition collectibles, and treats. It'll be the truck's first visit to the Lilac City. shared b...>>
Idaho man arrested after woman says he chained her to bed
GARDEN CITY, Idaho - A Garden City, Idaho man was arrested Thursday morning after a woman told police that he chained and tied her to a bed. According to KTVB, police responded at around 5:45 a.m. to a report of a woman screaming for help in an apartment on Garrett Street. Inside the apartment was 30-year-old Carter Weyrauch and an unidentified woman. The woman told police that Weyrauch chained and tied her to the bed while>>
Washington Supreme Court upholds death penalty for man who murdered Kirkland family
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - The Washington state Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence of a Kirkland man who killed two women and two children in 2006. In a divided 254-page opinion, the justices on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Conner Schierman in a 5-4 vote and upheld his death sentence in a 6-3 vote. King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg says the ruling was the first hurdle in what will likely be years of appeals in both state and federal court.>>
The Latest: More barrel ruptures possible at Idaho nuke site
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The Latest on Idaho nuclear site incident (all times local): 2:15 p.m. Federal officials say the first known rupture of a barrel containing radioactive sludge at an eastern Idaho nuclear site might not be the last. That's because secretive record keeping during the Cold War makes it hard for officials to now know the exact contents of similar barrels. The U.S. Department of Energy said Thursday that the 55-gallon (208-liter) b...>>
Lynnwood man gets 33 years for luring girls, women into prostitution
SEATTLE, Wash. (AP) - Officials say a Lynnwood man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for claiming to be a famous film producer to entice girls and young women into working for him as prostitutes. The Justice Department says 52-year--old David Delay was also sentenced Thursday to pay over $75,000 in restitution. A federal jury found him guilty in November of 17 felonies, among them conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking of a juvenile>>
Police: Woman charged after 14-year-old boy paid her for sex at Florida hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman from Scotland is free on bond from a Florida jail after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old boy she met online. WFTV 9 reports that Sarah McGill, who investigators said used the fake name Sophia Belle online, still had her makeup and her pearl earrings on when she was booked into the Orange County Jail Saturday night. Police tell WFTV 9 that a 14-year-old boy went to the Quora.com website and>>
Mother's obituary helps officers nab 1981 prison escapee
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (AP) - Investigators say a woman's obituary helped federal agents capture her fugitive son nearly four decades after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison. The U.S. Marshals Service says 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym. The agency says investigators tracked him down after an obituary for his mother in Houston listed a son named Stephen Chavez, the same alias Paris ...>>
Infants at Missoula daycare exposed to meth by caregiver
MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A 30-year-old Missoula daycare worker faces child endangerment and drug charges after prosecutors say she was using methamphetamine while caring for infants. Autumn Sienna Heinz was charged Wednesday with criminal endangerment, possession of dangerous drugs and criminal mischief. Her bail was set at $150,000. She did not enter a plea. YMCA Interim Executive Director Heather Foster says Heinz would have had direct contact with about 12 babies. &nb...>>
Study shows bathroom hand dryers spray fecal particles onto hands
KHQ.COM - When using a public bathroom the goal for the germ-conscious people is usually to touch as few surfaces as possible. For this reason, many opt to use hand dryers to dry their hands, especially if the dryers are touchless. However, a new study shows this may not be a sanitary option at all. The study findings were published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology and show hand dryers can actually be major germ spreaders.>>
