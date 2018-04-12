Police: Woman charged after 14-year-old boy paid her for sex at Florida hotel

A woman from Scotland is free on bond from a Florida jail after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old boy she met online.

WFTV 9 reports that Sarah McGill, who investigators said used the fake name Sophia Belle online, still had her makeup and her pearl earrings on when she was booked into the Orange County Jail Saturday night.

Police tell WFTV 9 that a 14-year-old boy went to the Quora.com website and found his way to McGill’s prostitute alter ego.

Police said he and McGill began to text and the two met in a room at the Courtyard Marriott in downtown Orlando.

According to police, the teen's father somehow found out that his son had paid a woman $480 to spend an hour with her during his stay at the hotel.

McGill told a detective the victim appeared to be younger than 18 years old, according to a report obtained by WFTV 9.

McGill was charged with lewd and lascivious battery.

On Monday, she faced a judge, who ordered she have no contact with the victim and not to advertise any services on any websites.

The judge also had McGill's passport taken away.