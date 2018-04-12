Lynnwood man gets 33 years for luring girls, women into prostitution

(AP) - Officials say a Lynnwood man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for claiming to be a famous film producer to entice girls and young women into working for him as prostitutes.



The Justice Department says 52-year--old David Delay was also sentenced Thursday to pay over $75,000 in restitution.



A federal jury found him guilty in November of 17 felonies, among them conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking of a juvenile through force, fraud or coercion and sex trafficking of adults through force, fraud or coercion.



Court documents say Delay targeted victims online, falsely claiming they would make up millions by participating in his documentary on prostitution. Once in Seattle, documents say he coerced them into prostituting themselves for his profit.



Documents say he manipulated them emotionally, psychologically, and sexually; isolated them and made them completely dependent on him.

