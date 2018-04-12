Washington Supreme Court upholds death penalty for man who murdered Kirkland family

(AP) - The Washington state Supreme Court upheld the conviction and death sentence of a Kirkland man who killed two women and two children in 2006.



In a divided 254-page opinion, the justices on Thursday affirmed the conviction of Conner Schierman in a 5-4 vote and upheld his death sentence in a 6-3 vote.



King County Prosecutor Dan Satterberg says the ruling was the first hurdle in what will likely be years of appeals in both state and federal court.



Schierman was sentenced to death in 2010 after being convicted of murdering Olga Milkin; her 5-year-old son Justin, 3-year-old son Andrew and her sister, Lyubov Botvina. Olga Milkin's husband, Leonid Milkin, was serving with the National Guard in Iraq at the time of the slayings.



Schierman raised multiple challenges to his conviction, claiming his constitutional rights were violated during the jury selection process. He also claimed evidence was withheld during the penalty phase, but the justices ultimately rejected his claims.

